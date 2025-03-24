Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Jama Masjid Sadar and Shahi Mosque Committee Chief Zafar Ali was brought to the Moradabad Jail after he was produced before the Chandausi court in connection with the November 24 Sambhal violence on Sunday.

Zafar Ali's lawyer Vinod Kumar Singh stated that bail was requested for Ali but the magistrate does not have the right to give bail. Singh said that the bail plea will be filed in the session court on Monday. He added that the violence happened on November 24 whereas Zafar gave byte on November 25 due to which such case was not applicable to him.

Also Read | Krishna Bharati Dies at 92: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Eminent Gandhian, Says 'She Dedicated Her Life Towards Nation-Building Through Bapu's Ideals'.

"Bail was requested for Zafar Ali...The magistrate has no power to grant bail. We argued over it and got it rejected. Tomorrow, the bail will be filed in the session court. The incident was on November 24, and Zafar Ali gave byte on the 25th...This offence was not applicable to him; he was not even present at the scene of the incident...This action is wrong...First, he will be sent to jail, and then from there, after the proceedings are over, he will be taken to the hospital...", Vinod Kumar Singh said to ANI on Sunday.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Jama Masjid Sadar Chief and Shahi Mosque Committee head Zafar Ali in connection with the Sambhal violence that erupted on November 24 last year over a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

Also Read | Cash Recovery at Judge Yashwant Varma's House Row: Plea in Supreme Court Seeks Registration of FIR, Probe by Delhi Police.

According to officials, Ali was arrested for criminal conspiracy following questioning in connection with the case. A case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, has been registered against him.

"A violence took place here on November 24, 2024. In connection with that, Zafar Ali has been arrested after questioning...He was questioned yesterday, also. He has been booked under various sections of the BNS and has been sent to jail," Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) KK Bishnoi said while speaking to the reporters.

"Ali has been arrested under criminal conspiracy," the SP added. Earlier today, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sambhal violence case took him into custody for questioning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)