Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 14 (ANI): Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga on Monday declared that the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government's flagship programmes have shown significant results within just one year of being in office.

Speaking at a party gathering held on Monday at the ZPM Party Office in Aizawl, he said, "All the notable progress in one year made under any flagship programme is done by the ZPM government only."

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu, Remembers Actor-Politician’s ‘Cinematic Brilliance’ and ‘Social Service’ (See Post).

He highlighted that soon after forming the new government, Chief Minister Lalduhoma had assigned his ministers 100 days of preparatory work before officially assuming their duties.

"This structured approach enabled us to achieve what we set out to do within the 100-day timeframe," he added.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Finds Skeleton After He Enters Abandoned House in Nampally To Fetch Cricket Ball.

The Minister also said that funds have already been allocated in the budget to support farmers. He mentioned that in the first year itself, around three lakh quintals of turmeric were procured from 672 locations, benefiting over twenty thousand farming households.

To support young entrepreneurs, the government has also begun implementing the Hand Holding Scheme. He also emphasised that the Chief Minister personally reviews the efforts of his ministers, continuously evaluating their performance and challenges.

"This reflects our government's commitment to consistent and responsive governance," he said.

On healthcare, the Home Minister stated that the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS) is being actively implemented, especially to help poorer families access medical support. The Minister added that a Review Committee has been formed to streamline coordination between government workers and private hospitals. This committee aims to ensure transparency and improve the overall structure of the scheme.

He also touched on other reforms, including, expansion of old age pension coverage to support the elderly, widows, and those without family support. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)