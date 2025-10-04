Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the state government will constitute a judicial commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg.

In an X post, he wrote, "Assam Government will constitute a Judicial Commission under Hon'ble Mr Justice Soumitra Saikia to examine the circumstances surrounding the demise of #BelovedZubeen"

He additionally released a video message in which he expressed gratitude for the High Commission's decision to establish a committee regarding this matter. He also indicated that individuals providing information related to the singer's murder are required to submit an affidavit.

"I am happy to inform you all that I have been able to take another major step in ensuring justice for Zubeen. A judicial inquiry. For the first time, we appealed to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of Gauhati HC to constitute a judicial commission to investigate the death of Zubeen Garg. We specifically requested that the head of this commission should not be a retired judge but a sitting judge of the High Court. Acting on our request, the Honourable High Court has kindly approved the appointment of Honourable Justice Soumitra Saikia as the head of this commission. Those who closely follow such matters are well aware that for a sitting judge of the High Court to head a judicial commission is extremely rare, although it may have happened once or twice before in our state. Tomorrow, we will formally constitute the commission under Justice Soumitra Saikia. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Honourable High Court for this decision," he said.

He further said in a Video on X, "Now, to all those people who have been sharing various information on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter regarding Zubeen's alleged murder, it is their responsibility now to submit affidavits before this judicial commission. Gathering likes on Facebook or followers on Instagram, being Zubeen's fan, and it is their responsibility to coordinate with the judicial commission. We will certainly be watching those who have spoken so much on Facebook and Instagram. Now, will they fulfil their responsibility by submitting affidavits before the judicial commission, or not?"

Celebrated singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19 in a scuba diving accident, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later taken to Guwahati on September 21 by flight.

Meanwhile, Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the Northeast India Festival, who was arrested in connection with the death case of singer Zubeen Garg, has approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation from Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) to a Central agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Mahanta, who has been arrested by the Assam CID, has also sought the appointment of a retired Supreme Court judge to monitor and supervise the investigation pertaining to the death of the singer. (ANI)

