India Opt to Bat in Fifth T20, Virat Kohli Rested

Mount Maunganui, Feb 2 (PTI) India won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20 here on Sunday.

India captain Virat Kohli has been rested for the game and Rohit Sharma will lead the side in his absence.

Rohit will bat at number three to make way for Sanju Samson at the top of the order. Samson will bat alongside K L Rahul.

India lead the five-match series 4-0.

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.

India: Lokesh Rahul, Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah. PTI

