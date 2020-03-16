Indian Paddler Sharath Kamal Clinches Oman Open

Muscat [Oman], Mar 16 (ANI): Ace Indian paddler Sharath Kamal thrashed Portugal's Marcos Freitas to clinch the 2020 IITF Challenger Plus Oman Open here on Sunday.Fourth-seeded Sharath made a sensational comeback after being one game down to register 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 3-11, 17-15 win, in a thrilling six-set final.This was Sharath's first-ever IITF title since winning the Egypt Open in 2010."#TOPSAthlete@sharathkamal1 won the ITTF Oman Open table tennis event after beating top seed Marcos Freitas 4-2 (6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 3-11, 17-15). This is his first-ever ITTF title since winning the Egypt Open in 2010," SAI media tweeted.Earlier, Sharath defeated Russia's Kirill Skachkov to enter men's singles final. The ace Indian paddler won the thrilling seven set semi-finals that lasted for one hour and eight minutes. (ANI)

