IndiGo's Delhi-Mumbai Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A Delhi-Mumbai flight of IndiGo received a bomb threat just after boarding of passengers was completed at the Delhi airport on Sunday evening but it turned out to be a hoax, sources said.

The aircraft was thoroughly checked and no bomb was found, a source said on Monday.

"A call was received around 5.45 pm on Sunday just after the passengers boarded the Delhi-Mumbai flight. All the passengers were then deplaned and the plane was checked. There was no bomb on the plane. The call was a hoax," the source said.

