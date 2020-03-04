Internet Access Across J-K to Remain at 2G Speed Till March 17

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Internet access across Jammu and Kashmir will be restricted to 2G speed and internet connectivity with Mac-binding will continue till March 17, the Union Territory administration said on Wednesday.According to the authorities, these restricting will remain in force till further orders."While the postpaid sim cardholders shall continue to be provided access to the internet, these services shall not be made available on pre-paid sim cards unless verified as per norms applicable for post-paid connections," the J-K administration said.Social media platforms of WhataApp, Instagram and Facebook are accessible. Previously, the authorities had restored 2G internet services across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir on January 25.Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu on August 5 last year, in view of security concerns in the region in the wake of abrogation of Article 370. The restrictions on the telecom services have been continuing since then. (ANI)

