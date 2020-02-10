IOA Miffed over Indian Kabaddi Team Visiting Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra on Monday said that after analysing the situation, the association will file a complaint against the Indian Kabaddi team, which participated in the World Championship in Pakistan.Batra further said that these kinds of activities are not permitted under the framework of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)."As per the IOC, these kinds of activities are not allowed. We will take legal advice, considering the European laws as well. We will then file an objection in due course of time," Batra told ANI."We are studying the matter. We have not lodged the formal complaint as we are looking into the matter. It is a politically sensitive issue for India," he added.Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said that no Indian player was given permission to participate in the World Kabaddi Championship in Pakistan."Nobody has given permission to any Kabaddi players to go to Pakistan. The issuance of visa is the sovereign prerogative of a country. We have no role in granting the visa," Rijiju told ANI."We'll talk to the Kabaddi Federation to find out whether it was an informed visit or not. With regard to visa, we have no role. But playing in the name of country or India's flag being used, these are the matters to be investigated," he added.The administer of Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) Justice SP Garg said the body never gave any permission to any Kabaddi team to play in Pakistan and legal action may be taken against the defaulters."AKFI has no information about any Kabaddi team having gone to Pakistan. No permission was ever granted by the AKFI to any team to go to Pakistan and play any Kabaddi match there. We came to know about it only after the information was sought. AKFI does not support any such activity. Legal action may be taken against the defaulters," Garg said. (ANI)

