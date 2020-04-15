IOA Thanks NSFs, State Olympic Associations for Contributing to PM-CARES

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday thanked all the National Sporting Federations (NSFs) and the State Olympic Associations for contributing to the PM-CARES Fund to help the country in its fight against coronavirus."Thank You for your support towards our National duty. We look up to All NSFs and State Olympic Associations to come forward in this hour of need," IOA said in a statement.NSFs such as Hockey India, All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Wrestling Federation of India have contributed in a bid to help the country.As many as 28 federations have come forward to contribute, raising a sum of Rs 2.4 crores.On the other hand, 22 State Olympic Associations have donated money to help the country in its fight against COVID-19. The total money raised by all the State Olympic Associations is Rs 28.26 Lacs.Several athletes and teams have also pledged to donate to the PM-CARES. Indian Men's Football team donated Rs 50 lacs while Indian shuttler PV Sindhu contributed Rs 10 lacs. A sum of Rs 91.51 Lacs has been donated by all the athletes and teams.IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta thanked all athletes and teams for their voluntary commitment."President, Secretary-General and all at Indian Olympic Association express our Gratitude & Thanks to Athletes/Teams, for their Voluntary Commitment to Contribute/Donate toward the National Cause in PM CARE FUND," the statement read. (ANI)

