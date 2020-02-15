Ishant Passes Fitness Test, to Join Indian Team in NZ for Test Series

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Senior India fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Saturday passed the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will now join the team in New Zealand for the two-match Test series starting February 21.

"Yes, he (Ishant) has passed the fitness test and he will join the team in New Zealand," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Ishant is expected to fly to Wellington for the first Test.

On January 21, Ishant -- four short of becoming only the second Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to reach the landmark of 100 Tests -- twisted his right ankle while playing for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha at the Feroz Shah Kotla here.

An official from the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association, based upon an MRI scan, had said that the pacer had suffered a Grade 3 tear in his ankle, and been advised six weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

A BCCI source later said that Ishant will again do his MRI to ascertain the degree of tear and decide on his rehabilitation.

Ishant was named in the New Zealand Test squad on February 4 subject to fitness clearance.

The 31-year-old is an integral part of India's best-ever pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav.

