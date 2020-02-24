Israel Defence Forces Say They Struck Islamic Jihad Targets in Syria

World. (File Image)

Tel Aviv [Israel], Feb 24 (Sputnik/ANI): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have attacked Islamic Jihad militant group targets in Syria and the Gaza Strip, IDF said in a statement on Monday."We just struck Islamic Jihad terror targets in both Syria and Gaza in response to rockets fired at Israeli civilians today," IDF wrote on Twitter.[{09ee066a-7e05-4f05-9e46-595400f89afb:intradmin/SnipFeb24.JPG}]Earlier, the Syrian state-run Sana news agency reported that Syrian air defence was repelling attacks in the air over Damascus.IDF said on Sunday that it had targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad members who were preparing to launch rockets from the Gaza Strip.According to IDF, Palestinian militants fired 21 rockets into southern Israel on Sunday."Four Palestinians were wounded because of Israeli rocket attacks on Gaza," a representative of the Palestinian Health Ministry told Sputnik.On Sunday morning, Israeli servicemen attacked a group of Palestinians, who were trying to plant a bomb at the border fence separating Israel and the enclave. The military said that this group had already tried to place explosives at the border with Israel in the past. (Sputnik/ANI)

