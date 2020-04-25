Italy Celebrates Liberation Day Amid Virus Restrictions

World. (File Image)

Rome, Apr 25 (AP) Italians celebrated the 75th anniversary of their country's liberation from World War II occupation forces by emerging on balconies or rooftops to sing a folk song linked to resistance fighters.

Citizens played recordings of "Bella Ciao" or sang a cappella to mark Liberation Day, which is a national holiday.

The traditional marches and other memorial gatherings are banned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Rome, Italian air force jets flew overhead, trailing smoke colored with the red, white and green hues of the Italian flag.

The government's commissioner for the pandemic, Domenico Arcuri, cautioned Italians: "All must understand that we're not fully liberated from the virus. Against this enemy, we haven't regained our freedoms" yet. (AP)

