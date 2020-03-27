Italy Reports 6,153 New Coronavirus Infections, Taking Global Total over 500,000

World. (File Image)

Rome, Mar 26 (AP) Italy has reported 6,153 new coronavirus infections, pushing the global total over half a million, based on a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Italy now has 80,539 cases, almost as many as China.

Italy's Civil Protection Agency reported 662 deaths on Thursday, bringing the country's death toll to 8,165, which is the highest in the world. (AP) RS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)