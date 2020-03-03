J and K Police Pick Up Telangana Villager for Questioning

Karimnagar (Telangana), Mar 3 (PTI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday took into custody a villager from Jagtial district for questioning for allegedly transferring Rs 9,000 to a person working as a labourer on the army campus in Jammu, police said.

According to Mallapur inspector Ravi, the labourer was arrested on suspicion that he had shared army secrets with a woman friend on a social media site.

During investigation, it was reportedly found that the villager transferred the money to the labourer's account. PTI

