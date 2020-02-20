J-K: 5 Poll Officers Suspended for Dereliction of Duties

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday suspended five election officers in Kishtwar district for dereliction of duties, officials said.

The suspended Returning Officer and Assistant Returning officers failed to report for training programmes held in connection with the recently-announced panchayat by-election, they added.

Bypolls to over 12,500 panchayat seats in Jammu and Kashmir, which were scheduled to be held in eight phases from March 5, have been postponed for three weeks due to security reasons.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar has been appointed the enquiry officer in the matter. He will recommend further action against the erring employees within a week's time, the officials said.

The salaries of the officers have also been withheld till further orders, they said.

