Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra

The massive wooden chariots, specially constructed each year, are a highlight of the festival. Lord Jagannath's chariot is called Nandighosha, Balabhadra's is Taladhwaja, and Subhadra's is Darpadalana. The pulling of these chariots by hand is seen as an act of great merit, and people from across India and the world participate in the ritual, chanting bhajans and singing kirtans. The festival is a beautiful expression of unity, equality, and devotion, as people from all walks of life irrespective of caste, religion, or background, come together in celebration. Even touching the chariot ropes is believed to wash away sins and bestow blessings.

Jagannath Ratha Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is a grand annual procession held in Puri, Odisha, and dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Krishna. Celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha (June-July), it marks the only time in the year when the deities, Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra emerge from their temple to bless devotees in a massive public celebration. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 starts on June 27. The trio is placed on elaborately decorated chariots and pulled by thousands of devotees to Gundicha Temple, about 3 km away, where they stay for nine days before returning to the Jagannath Temple.

Jagannath Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Embrace the Journey of Self-Reflection, Conquer Negativity, and Experience Inner Transformation. Wishing You a Joyous Rath Yatra Filled With Happiness.

Jagannath Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Leave Our Egos Behind Before the Benevolent Lord Jagannath. Celebrate a Delightful Yath Ratra With Your Loved Ones.

Jagannath Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Blissful Rath Yatra, May the Vibrant Colours of Success, Prosperity, and Happiness Illuminate Your Path and Fill Your Life With Abundance.

Jagannath Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The More Faith You Have in God, the Less Pain You Shall Feel While Pulling the Rath. Invest Your Power in God and Get Back All the Blessings.

Jagannath Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Jagannath Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Jagannath Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Jagannath Showers You With All the Love Lavishly and You Be Surrounded With a Lot of Energy and Intensity Along With Harmonious Relations. Have a Great Rath Yatra, Jai Jagannath!

Ratha Yatra symbolises divine outreach, where the deities step out of the temple sanctum to meet their devotees. It also represents the eternal journey of life, the cyclical nature of creation, and the soul's movement toward the divine. Apart from Puri, Ratha Yatra is also celebrated in cities across India and globally by ISKCON and other Krishna-devotee groups. The festival is not just a religious ritual but a deeply spiritual and cultural phenomenon, embodying joy, surrender, and the divine bond between God and devotees.

