Jaisalmer, December 30: The leakage of gas during a tubewell drilling operation in the Mohangarh Canal area of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer has stopped, officials said on Monday. The drilling operation on Saturday caused the ground to collapse, releasing water and gas under immense pressure. The eruption created a high-pressure jet of water, causing panic among the locals. Jaisalmer District Collector Pratap Singh Nathawat said the leakage stopped around 10 pm on Sunday. Jaisalmer Land Cave in Videos: Truck Sinks Into Deep Pit As Ground Caves In During Tubewell Digging in Rajasthan.

He also appealed to people to stay away from the area. Mohangarh sub-tehsildar Lalit Charan said the leakage stopped on its own around 10 pm on Sunday. However, according to experts, the leakage might start again at any time, leading to the discharge of harmful elements such as poisonous gases. Charan on Sunday said ONGC officials had inspected the spot and added that the gas was found to be neither poisonous nor flammable. Jaisalmer: Machine Falls Into Pit While Digging Tubewell in Rajasthan.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been imposed in this area, he said. Charan also appealed to the public not to allow any person or cattle to enter within 500 metres of the excavation area. Farmers cultivating nearby fields have also been told to avoid the area. He said permission to bring out the equipment stuck in the pit would be denied until experts could weigh in on the issue.

