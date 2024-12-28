A sudden and dramatic ground collapse occurred in the Mohangarh canal area in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer during the digging of a tubewell, resulting in the sinking of a 22-tonne truck carrying a heavy machine. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The truck fell into a pit approximately 850 feet deep as water began to burst from the cracked earth, causing a scene reminiscent of a volcanic eruption. Eyewitnesses reported that water surged several feet into the air, falling from a height of three to four feet above the ground as if lava was erupting from the earth's crust. The sudden appearance of water has raised concerns among local authorities regarding the stability of the surrounding area. Emergency response teams are on-site to assess the situation and prevent further damage. Rajasthan: CCTV Footage Shows 3-Year-Old Girl Waving for Help After She Falls Into 700-Foot-Deep Borewell in Kotputli's Badiyali Dhani, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Jaisalmer Land Cave in Videos

