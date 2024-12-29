Jaisalmer, December 29: A machine fell into a pit while digging a tubewell in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, an official said Sunday. The incident happened in Mohangarh canal area on Saturday when the machine was digging a tubewell. A stream of water erupted along with some gas creating panic among villagers.

Due to the pressure of water, a big pit was formed on the spot in which borewell machine fell. On the information of the villagers, the police, administration and groundwater department officials reached the spot. Jaisalmer Land Cave in Videos: Truck Sinks Into Deep Pit As Ground Caves In During Tubewell Digging in Rajasthan.

Mohangarh's sub-tehsildar Lalit Charan said that ONGC officials inspected the spot and the gas coming out of the borewell was normal. He said that this gas is neither poisonous nor flammable. So, there is no need to panic. Madhya Pradesh: 10 Year Old Boy Sumit Meena Dies After Being Rescued From Borewell in Guna.

The administration has contacted the team of Cairn Energy (Vedanta) based in Barmer. Two members of the team have reached the spot. Efforts are being made to stop the water.

