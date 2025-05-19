Jalandhar, May 19: A massive fire broke out at a tyre factory in the Jalandhar industrial area of Punjab, officials said on Monday morning. According to an official, the fire broke out in the factory in the Gadaipur area of Jalandhar. He said that the fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames after the fire department received information about the incident at around 5:15 in the morning. Solapur Factory Fire: 8 Killed As Massive Blaze Erupts at Central Textile Mills in Maharashtra’s MIDC (Watch Video).

Fire at Tyre Factory in Punjab

VIDEO | Punjab: Fire breaks out at a tyre factory in Gadaipur industrial area of Jalandhar. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/pPGSF1K6ya — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 19, 2025

#WATCH | Punjab: A fire broke out at a factory in Gadaipur, Jalandhar. Firetenders at the spot. Firefighting operation underway. pic.twitter.com/C3bjZZMzFw — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2025

"We received information about the fire in the Gadaipur rubber (tyre) factory around 5:15 AM. 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," the official from the Punjab Fire Services told ANI. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the fire incident. Further updates are awaited.

