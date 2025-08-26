Doda, August 26: Incessant heavy rains have plunged Doda district into a state of crisis, with flash floods and rising river waters wreaking havoc across the region. At least three people lost their lives in Doda district on Tuesday after overflowing streams swept away houses and forced mass evacuations. Deputy Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh, confirmed the casualties and said the Neeru River in Bhaderwah has crossed the danger mark, submerging several low-lying areas. Families residing close to rivers and streams have been shifted to safer places, with many sheltered at the Doda Community Hall.

Adding to the crisis, a cloudburst was reported in the District. The administration has placed all departments on high alert and launched rescue and relief measures across affected areas. Meanwhile, rising waters of the Chenab River have put the crucial Pul Doda bridge, the lifeline connecting Doda with the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway, under severe threat. Floodwaters are flowing dangerously close to the bridge, sparking fears of structural damage. Vaishno Devi Yatra Temporarily Suspended Amid Heavy Rainfall; Landslide Kills 5 at Adhkwari, IMD Issues Red Alert for Jammu and Kashmir.

Road connectivity across the district remains disrupted due to landslides and falling boulders, leaving many villages cut off. Authorities have deployed vehicles with loudspeakers to warn residents against venturing near water bodies and have appealed to people to remain indoors. "The safety of lives and property is our top priority. All officials are on alert, and rescue operations will be launched wherever necessary," DC Harvinder Singh assured. With rains showing no signs of abating, the administration has urged residents to remain vigilant as water levels in major rivers are expected to rise further in the coming hours.

The water level of the Chenab River increased today due to heavy rainfall and has reached 899.3 meters. Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh said apart from the rise in the Chenab river, reports of cloudbursts were received, which led to the washing away of National Highway 244. He further stated that while three people had been killed due to the rains, 15 residential houses, a cow shed, and a private health centre had also been damaged. Jammu and Kashmir Rains: Flood Situation Worsens, Areas Inundated; Mobile and Internet Services Disrupted in Valley (Watch Videos).

Chenab River Flows in Akhnoor Following Continuous Heavy Rainfall

#WATCH | J&K | The Chenab river flows in spate in Akhnoor following continuous heavy rainfall across the Union Territory. pic.twitter.com/ojM1xpXihA — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

#WATCH | J&K | The water level of the Chenab river touches Pul Doda, as it flows in spate in Doda following continuous heavy rainfall. https://t.co/RQD2zMDcOT pic.twitter.com/soGFwGhxvH — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

#WATCH | Ramban, J&K | Water level in the Chenab River increased due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/fXQeoD7UeT — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

"It has been raining continuously for three days, especially in the areas of the Chenab River. Reports of cloud bursts have come from two places. NH 244 has also been washed away in a cloud burst. Our team is busy restoring that. Three lives have been lost so far. Two of them are in Gandhor and one is in the Thathri subdivision. Fifteen residential houses and cow sheds have been damaged. A private health centre has been damaged. Three footbridges have been washed away. The highest flood level of the Chenab River is 900 feet, and currently it has already reached 899.3 metres, so there is a difference of one and a quarter meters," Singh told ANI. He further stated that the movement of people near the river and roads adjacent to the river had also been restricted.

