American actor, comedian Jason Segel and his longtime girlfriend Alexis Mixter have broken up after eight years of dating. Mixter made an announcement on Instagram with a lengthy caption alongside an old photo of her and Segel. "This is a photo of two best friends. This guy and I have shared so much life together. Changed each other at a soul deep level. All for the better. The depth of our bond was something I could never have anticipated," she wrote. Jason Segel Reveals How He Bonded Well With Casey Affleck on Sets of Our Friend.

"I have never spent so much time with another person, grown so much alongside someone else, laughed so much, cried so much, shared so much."Mixter said it's "odd" to write about their split, as their friendship is "so full of life," but revealed they made the decision a while ago to go their separate ways romantically. She said entering into a public relationship "is not easy" and vowed to keep their personal lives private. "My feelings while writing this are only ones of love and gratitude. Gratitude to the universe for putting this man in my life the way it did and then allowing us the grace to decide that what we had, could become more," Mixter continued. "Because that is what our friendship feels like. More. More than either of us could have asked for in another person." Lady Gaga’s Dognapping Case: Five Suspects Charged With Attempted Murder and Robbery.

Check Out Alexis Mixter's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Mixter (@gonzoaesthetic)

Mixter concluded her announcement with a thank you note to the 'When I Met Your Mother' star. "Thank you J for being my best friend. The person who shares all my favorite jokes, sees who I really am and all I want to be, loves me unconditionally and makes me always strive to be bigger and better than I was yesterday. I will never stop cheering you on with every cell of my body. I will never stop loving you unconditionally," she wrote. Segel has yet to publicly address the split.

