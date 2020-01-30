Jennifer Gates Announces Engagement with Boyfriend Nassar

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], Jan 30 (ANI): Microsoft founder Bill Gates's daughter Jennifer Gates has announced her engagement to Egyptian jockey and millionaire Nayel Nassar."Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over. AHHH!!!," Jennifer Instagrammed on Wednesday (local time).Gates and Nassar have been dating for a while.Together they have toured a host of cities, sharing their love for the equine sport."It's really special. Horses are just one part of our life, but we love the sport," she had said, during an interview to CNN."He's a professional, and I do this as an amateur. So, to be able to share our love and passion for horses with each other is just incredible," she added. (ANI)

