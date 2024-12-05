A tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district left 4 dead and 14 injured when a cruiser vehicle fell into a gorge near Treethal Nala, Dachhan, on Wednesday. The vehicle was carrying employees of an under-construction power project when the driver lost control, causing it to plunge into the gorge. Locals and police launched immediate rescue operations, but two people were pronounced dead at the scene. The injured were rushed to the district hospital, where their condition is being monitored. Authorities are investigating the accident. Banda Road Accident: 12-Year-Old Among 3 Killed As Unidentified Vehicle Hits Auto-Rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh.

Kishtwar Road Accident

#WATCH | J&K: An accident occurred at Dangduru Dam site in Kishtwar district last night after a vehicle, carrying passengers, lost control and fell into a deep gorge. At least 10 people injured. Deaths feared. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/e60GgJOy5J — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)