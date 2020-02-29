JNU Warns Students' Body Against Providing Shelter to Delhi Violence Victims on Campus

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The JNU administration on Friday warned the university's students' union against providing shelter to the victims of the northeast Delhi violence on the campus.

In the notice, Jawaharlal Nehru University Registrar Pramod Kumar warned of disciplinary action against students found involved in any such efforts.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has "no legal right to make the JNU campus a shelter", the notice said.

"You are strictly advised against any such activity, failing which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against you. You are also advised to uphold the need to keep an educational institution like JNU a congenial space for study and research," it said.

According to the notice, the JNU administration had received multiple calls from the campus residents who said they were feeling insecure due to the call given by the JNUSU.

"You are hereby warned that you will be held responsible for any inconvenience or insecurity caused to JNU residents," it said.

Meanwhile, Delhi University students took out a peace march in the campus for communal harmony.

Many students boycotted classes to express solidarity with the victims of the communal violence in northeast Delhi, that has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured so far.

