Kanhaiya Kumar's Convoy Attacked in Bihar's Arrah

Arrah (Bihar) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): The convoy of the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked with stones pelted by an angry mob here on Friday.Earlier on February 5, Kanhaiya was injured after stones were pelted at his convoy in Supaul on Wednesday.Kanhaiya, a former JNU Students Union president, was headed towards Saharsa after addressing a rally in Supaul at the time of the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)