Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday offered a delightful peek into her family’s morning routine, showcasing her kids, Taimur and Jeh, indulging in a breakfast of waffles. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Jeh, Karan Johar's Kids Yash-Roohi and Others Attend Ekta Kapoor's Son Ravie's Birthday Party (Watch Videos).

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena, who enjoys 11.5 million followers, shared a selfie wherein she can be seen relaxing in her home. The Jab We Met fame actress is wearing a blue tee shirt and is flaunting her natural glow. She opted for a no-makeup look.

Check Out Kareena’s Instagram Story Here:

Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She captioned the selfie: “My expression while the kids eat waffles for breakfast.” Another story features Taimur and Jeh enjoying waffles, wearing tee shirt and shorts. Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu Wedding Anniversary: Kareena Kapoor Wishes Her ‘Favourites’ With Adorable Throwback Photo on Insta!

The picture was captioned: “Waffle day.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Jaane Jaan and The Buckingham Murders. She next has The Crew and Singham Again in her kitty.

