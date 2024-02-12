Koppal, February 12: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped, and her husband was beaten up by six men in Gangavati area in this district, police said on Monday. All the accused have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on intervening night of February 8 and 9, they said. Karnataka Shocker: Six-Member Gang Intervenes Between Quarrelling Couple, Rapes Woman on Pretext of Helping Her in Koppal; Five Arrested

According to the police, the woman and her husband were waiting at the bus stop to head home. The couple engaged in a quarrel over a domestic dispute. As the argument intensified, a group of six men intervened and started quarrelling with the man. Thereafter, they started thrashing the victim's husband. Karnataka Shocker: Minor Dalit Girl Murdered in Bengaluru; Act of Vengeance by Upper Caste Youth Suspected

In her complaint on February 9, the woman alleged that they dragged her and thrashed her husband. One of the accused allegedly raped her. They also harassed her, a senior police officer said. "We have registered a case based on the statement of the victim and arrested all the six men involved in the incident on February 9 itself," he said.