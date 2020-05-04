Keep Affordability Factor of Drugs, Vaccines in Mind: Vardhan to Scientists

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan Monday urged scientists to keep in mind the affordability factor of various drugs, vaccines and medical equipment amidst the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vardhan, who is also the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, reviewed initiatives taken by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) towards mitigation of the COVID-19, a government statement said.

The minster was informed that a major development from the CSIR efforts is that synthesis of Key Starting Materials (KSMs) on kilo scale and gram scale of Remdesivir, a drug recently approved by the US-FDA for emergency use in COVID-19 patients, has been achieved by the CSIR-IICT (Indian Institute of Chemical Technology).

Technology demonstration to Indian industry is going on, the statement said, adding the CSIR is working with private sector for clinical trial and launch of Favipiravir, another promising drug for COVID-19, in India.

"The affordability factor of various drugs, vaccines and other diagnostic & therapeutic equipment should also be considered," the statement said, quoting Vardhan.

The CSIR has devised five verticals: Digital and Molecular Surveillance; Rapid and Economical Diagnostics; New Drugs /Repurposing of Drugs Vaccines; Hospital Assistive Devices and PPEs; Supply Chain and Logistics Support Systems in order to develop requisite Science & Technology based solutions to combat COVID-19.

Significant developments in each of the five verticals were presented by the Vertical Coordinating Directors during the review.

"Scientific departments should develop enhanced synergy and good quality coordination for quicker and better results. All Scientists and institutions should prioritise the requirements of the time and also contribute in finding quick and deployable solutions," the statement quoting Vardhan said.

He also appreciated the CSIR for submitting 53 sequences of COVID-19 genomes to the Global Coronavirus Genome Database, the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID).

Vardhan also released Guidelines for Public Transport and Feeder Modes considering social distancing norms developed by CSIR-CRRI (Central Road Research Institute).

