Khelo India University Games 2020 Next Step Towards Sports Revolution: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Inaugurating the first-ever Khelo India University Games 2020 through video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it is the next step towards sports revolution in the country."Today, it is not only the inauguration of the tournament but also the next step towards the sports revolution. Khelo India Games has played a vital role in identifying athletes from all around the country. Taking one step ahead, we have started the University Games for the University-level," Modi said while addressing the gathering at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.The Khelo India Games has emerged as one of the major tournaments in the country to spot the talents."The change we have witnessed through the Khelo India program was seen in Guwahati last month. In 2018, 3,500 athletes participated in the Khelo India Youth Games. In only three years, the participation reached more than 6,000 which is almost double. The level of the athletes, games, and sports infrastructure is also improving," the Prime Minister said.Highlighting the girls' participation in the Khelo India, Modi said, "80 records have been broken during this year's Khelo India Schools Games. Out of which, 56 records were made by girls. Players from poor families and small cities are doing very well in these games.""The important point in that, the talents which are performing are from small towns and from Tier 2 and 3 cities, not from mega-cities," he added.Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, among others were present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium where the inauguration ceremony is being held.The Khelo India University Games are supported by the Government of India in association with the Government of Odisha. The Games will conclude on March 1.It is the largest ever competition held at the university level in India and will have about 3,500 athletes from over 150 universities across the country taking part in it.There will be a total of 17 sports namely archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby, and kabaddi at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)