Actor-couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Wednesday announced the birth of their first child together. The couple shared the news in a joint post on Instagram, saying that they have become parents to a baby girl.

"Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl," they posted on their respective Instagram pages. The two actors had shared the news of Kiara's pregnancy in February this year.

Malhotra, 40, and Advani, 33, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in February 2023. The couple, who worked together for the first time on the acclaimed film Shershaah (2021), had kept their relationship private. Advani most recently starred in Ram Charan's Game Changer. She will next be seen in Toxic, headlined by Yash, and War 2, opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Malhotra's next film is Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. He will also star in folk thriller Vvan: Force of the Forrest.