Kiren Rijiju Attends First Session of SAI's 21-day Online Workshop for Coaches

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) in partnership with the National Sports Federations (NSFs) started a 21-day long online workshop for coaches from Thursday amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.The first-day session was conducted by Dhronacharya Awardee Sanjeeva Singh and attended by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and Archery Association of India president Arjun Munda."The 21-day online workshop for coaches has been launched today. In the first session, archery, being conducted by Dhronacharya Awardee Sanjeeva Singh, @KirenRijiju, @MundaArjun were present. This is the first-ever online initiative by SAI and NSFs to upgrade knowledge of coaches," Rijiju retweeted a post from his office's handle.Coaches from across the country in 16 sporting disciplines are attending this course.These sessions will be held by eminent coaches and will be monitored by high-performance directors. Parallelly, sports science sessions for coaches of all disciplines will be held every day. (ANI)

