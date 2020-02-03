Klopp Impressed with 'very Football-smart' Roberto Firmino, Calls Him Unique

Liverpool [UK], Feb 3 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauded 'very football-smart' Roberto Firmino saying that the 28-year-old is unique and exceptional."He is [unique]. He is just exceptional, a very football-smart person, obviously," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.Liverpool secured a 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday in Premier League and Firmino completed a memorable hat-trick of assists which helped his side dominate the opponents.Klopp said the way Firmino makes things happen is very special."In the first half, in between a really tight formation of Southampton, the way he drops and keeps the ball, how he makes things happen is very special, absolutely," he said."Then even a player like Bobby needs an address where he can send the ball, because he cannot take the ball and turn and run alone. How he uses the skills of his mates is special. I do not know a player like him, that is true," Klopp added.With this victory, Liverpool have taken a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.The club will now take on Norwich City in the league on February 15. (ANI)

