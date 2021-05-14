American actor Kathryn Hahn has joined the starry ensemble of ace film director Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel for Netflix. As per Variety, Hahn has joined previously announced cast members which include Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, and Edward Norton. Actor Daniel Craig, who essayed the role of master sleuth Benoit Blanc in the hit 2019 whodunnit, will reprise the role in the sequel. Knives Out 2: After Dave Bautista, Edward Norton Boards Sequel to Daniel Craig’s Murder Mystery Movie.

The upcoming second installment will be written and directed by Johnson. He is also set to produce with Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner. Plot details are being kept under wraps but the follow-up will be another star-studded murder mystery anchored by Craig's character Blanc. The original 'Knives Out' starred Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, and Toni Collette, among many others.

Netflix will release the sequel and a third installment in the whodunit franchise after agreeing to shell out USD 450 million for the rights. 'Knives Out' was released by Lionsgate and became a sleeper hit, grossing USD 311.4 million when it opened in 2019. Writer and director Rian Johnson earned an Oscar nomination for his screenplay. It is currently unclear whether or not any of the original film's cast members will join Craig for the new murder mystery, which is planning to start production in Greece this summer.

Hahn recently had a memorable supporting role as the diabolical Agatha Harkness in Disney Plus and Marvel's 'WandaVision'. Her film and TV credits include 'Bad Moms,' 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' 'Stepbrothers,' 'I Know This Much Is True,' 'Private Life' and 'Transparent.' Her upcoming projects include 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' and 'The Shrink Next Door,' opposite Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

