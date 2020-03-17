Koregaon-Bhima Commission to Shift Hearings to Mumbai

Pune, Mar 17 (PTI) In view of the coronavirus outbreak in the city, the commission which is conducting inquiry into the 2018 Koregaon-Bhima caste violence, has decided to hold its hearings in Mumbai.

The hearings, which were to take place in Pune in the last week of March, will now be held at the commission's Mumbai office between March 30 and April 4, said V V Palnitkar, the commission's secretary.

"All concerned are requested not to visit the office of the commission except for compelling reasons," Palnitkar said in a release.

The commission, headed by Justice (retd) J N Patel, is looking into the caste clashes which broke out near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district on January 1, 2018.

