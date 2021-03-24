American reality TV star and entrepreneur Kris Jenner shared her struggles after ending her marriage with her late husband and American attorney Robert Kardashian and revealed the story of how she became financially independent after that. The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star who had ended her marriage with the late Robert Kardashian is 1991, recalled how she had to figure out how to pay bills after the split, according to Fox News. Kris Jenner Wishes Grandson Saint on 5th Birthday by Sharing His Super Adorable Photos.

In a new interview, the mother-of-six detailed that she was at first ignorant regarding the family funds when she was hitched to Kardashian. Nonetheless, after the divorce, a then-36-year-old Jenner was promptly compelled to get her financial literacy game on. "I woke up one day to responsibilities that I hadn't had the day before," Jenner said in the interview. "And I needed to figure it out. And the good news is, I pay attention... I'm a quick study and I knew I had to get it together," she said. Kris Jenner Praises Son Rob Kardashian’s Parenting Skills, Calls Him a ‘Great Dad’.

Jenner also shared that she felt an enormous sense of accomplishment to be able to figure it all out from paying her own bills to making her own money and taking care of her own taxes. The reality TV star also added that even at the times when she didn't have a lot of money, she was very organized. Fox News reported that while continuing with the interview, Jenner also shared an interesting anecdote on what made her feel embarrassed in front of her friend after the split.

"One day, my friend Shelli Azoff said to me when I was going through my divorce [from Robert], 'How much is your gardener?' And I said, 'I don't know,'" Jenner revealed. "And she said, 'You don't know?' That was the turning point for me: I was embarrassed that I didn't know," she continued. As a successful business mogul at present, Jenner revealed what makes her enjoy the business world.

"I'm interested in different ways that people make money -- and in what's happening around the world. And I'm interested in different businesses and how they evolve and how they become successful," Jenner explained. Not only this but taking a lesson from her past experience, the 65-year-old reality star has made sure to make her kids financially independent and stable.

Fox News reported that she has her hand in all of her kids' brands and endorsement deals, reportedly getting a 10 percent cut.

She was addressed as the mastermind behind daughter Kylie Jenner's beauty empire 'Kylie Cosmetics', which sold a 51 percent controlling stake to cosmetics company Coty last year for USD 600 million, effectively valuing the company at USD 1.2 billion. She also helped to establish her daughter Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty brand, which reportedly Coty purchased a 20 percent stake in last month for USD 200 million.

Meanwhile, on a professional note, Kris Jenner is all set to launch her own cosmetic lines, which are trademarked as 'Kris Jenner Beauty', 'Kris Jenner Skin' and 'Kris Jenner Skincare'. However, it is still unclear if Jenner will debut her own products under one brand name or separate categories.

Besides this, Jenner is also geared up to launch a plant-based cleaning and self-care products chain, titles 'Safely', with Chrissy Teigen and the CEO of Good American, Emma Grede.

