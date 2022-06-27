Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks and this time Mimi actor, on Monday, shared a string of posts in a contemporary embellished golden saree, looking flawless in the royal-themed pictures. Sharing the pictures, the actor captioned, "Gold and Glitter" followed by sparkling emojis. Kriti Sanon Aces High Fashion With Functionality, Wears A Dress With A Detachable Tote Bag!

The Luka Chupi actor donned a golden deep neckline shimmery saree designed by one of the most celebrated celebrity designer duo Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock. Looking like a diva, the actor struck an elegant pose, as she can be seen looking downward in a royal-themed background with Persian carpets.

In the second picture, the 31-year-old actor can be seen looking straight into the camera, striking a back pose. She accessorized her look with diamond earrings. In another picture, the Heropanti actor was seen looking at the camera lens as she carries a little smile on her face and stunned everyone with her amazing looks in the designer embellished saree. Thrifty Style: Kriti Sanon Is Chicness Personified in the Perfect Polka Dot Dress In Just Rs 3,990!

Kriti, opted for a nude makeup look, for her royal traditional look and fans swamped her comment section with heart and fire emojis. "u r a most beautiful angel in the earth. u r looking hot n cute like an angel" a user commented on her pictures. Meanwhile, on the work front, the Arjun Patiala actor will be next seen in Ganpath-Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Along with this she also has Adipurush with south superstar Prabhas.

