Thrifty Style: Kriti Sanon Is Chicness Personified in the Perfect Polka Dot Dress In Just Rs 3,990!

Kriti Sanon in polka dot dress by Zara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon, the quintessential outsider marked her territory with Bareilly Ki Barfi in 2017. She enjoys a massive fan following, courtesy those cute girl-next-door looks, a signature millennial sense of style play and an unassuming demeanor. What makes her tick with the fashion lovers and critics alike is her effortless charm that translates well into her style play. She spruces up a storm with her go-to fashion stylist Sukriti Grover. On an off-day, Kriti was snapped in her usual chic avatar. Kriti Sanon got her polka dots on point with a pleated dress from Zara for just Rs 3,990. She just didn't stop at that! She topped it up with neon toned slingback heels, textured hair and yellow-tinted sunnies.

Is effortless chic is her thriving vibe then Kriti Sanon has mastered the knack of blending comfort with the seasonal trends and classics, choosing outfits that suit her lithe frame and upping the look with a beauty game accentuating that chiseled jawline. Here is a closer look. Kriti Sanon, the Bohemian Chic Bridesmaid in Shivan and Narresh!

Kriti Sanon - Pretty in Polka and Pleats

It was a pleated polka dot printed dress by Zara featuring a collared tie detailing, a contrasting white belt and relaxed sleeves. Neon toned slingback back heels, large hoops, textured waves, subtle makeup completed her vibe. Kriti Sanon Shines, Smiles and Sparkles in Just a Deme Blazer!

Kriti Sanon - Style Cheat Sheet

You can never err with polka dots. Giving this classic print a spin, we love how Kriti broke the monotony with neon toned heels. Ananya Panday Shimmers and Struts in All Flamboyance in a Playfully Feminine Sequin Dress!

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen as Parvati Bai in Panipat. She will be seen in the comedy-drama, Mimi alongside Pankaj Tripathi which is an adaptation of Samruoddhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! that narrates the life of a surrogate mother and is scheduled for a release in 2020.