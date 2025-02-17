The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh government officials regarding the demolition of a portion of Madni Mosque in Kushinagar. The action allegedly violated the apex court's November 13, 2024, order, which restrained demolition activities across the country without prior notice and an opportunity for a hearing. The demolition, carried out earlier this month, involved a portion of the mosque that was reportedly built on encroached land. The use of bulldozers to carry out the action has sparked legal and social concerns. During the hearing of a contempt petition, the Supreme Court asked the concerned officials to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for defying their prior order. The court has also directed that no further demolition of the structure shall take place until further orders. Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh: Authorities Begin Demolition of 3-Storey Madni Mosque in Kushinagar After Stay Order Issued by High Court Lapses on February 8 (Watch Videos).

Supreme Court Issues Notice to Uttar Pradesh Officials for Demolishing Kushinagar Mosque

Supreme Court issues notice to the concerned officials of Uttar Pradesh government for demolition action at a mosque in Kushinagar, in alleged violation of November 13, 2024, order restraining demolition actions across the country without prior notice and opportunity of hearing.… pic.twitter.com/gbU2r7CYOX — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

