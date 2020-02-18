Kylie Gives Glimpse of Her Lavish Purse Collections Featuring Rare Hermes Handbags

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 18 (ANI): After giving an inside look at her closet dedicated to her handbags, Kylie Jenner gave her fans a glimpse at her colour-coordinated shelves of lavish designer pieces through Instagram stories on Sunday.It's already known that Jenner has extravagant handbag collections including one-of-a-kind limited-edition designs and plenty of rare Hermes Birkins.Now, she has shared pictures of her handbag-lined shelves, giving a look at her extensive collections of at least 20 Hermes Kelly and Birkin bags -- two of the most exclusive fashion collectors items, reported People.Apart from many classic black and colored Birkins, she has numerous crocodile Birkins and is also very fond of Judith Leiber crystal-covered clutches. Her closet also contains plenty of Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Fendi and Balmain bags.Jenner, in an Instagram Story video, revealed that the custom Louis Vuitton painted with her 2-year-old daughter Stormi's name and Trolls characters."Look at what Khloe [Kardashian] got Stormi for her birthday," Jenner said. "I honestly cannot wait for our next vacation. And Cooper is on here!," she added. (ANI)

