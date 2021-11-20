Channelling her inner fangirl, actor Lady Gaga posted a sweet birthday note to her 'House Of Gucci' star Adam Driver on social media. There is no doubt in the fact that Oscar-winning stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver formed one of the iconic duos for their upcoming much-anticipated film 'House Of Gucci' that is set to premiere in theatres on November 24. Ahead of the release of their magnum opus, Adam rang in his 38th birthday on November 19. House of Gucci Premiere: Lady Gaga Breaks the Internet With Her Black Armani Prive Gown.

The two-time Academy Award winner received a plethora of wishes from fans and followers, however, it was his 'House Of Gucci' co-star Lady Gaga's wish that grabbed eyeballs on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Gaga shared an adorable picture of the pair at a masquerade ball on the 'House Of Gucci' shoot set. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Me and my buddy Adam Driver. Happy Birthday to someone I feel so proud to know. This is us behind the scenes filming 'House of Gucci.' " House of Gucci Trailer: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver’s Fashion Murder Drama Based on True Events Looks Fascinating (Watch Video).

"I hope you have the best day, I'm the lucky actress who got to learn from you and lead with you every day," she continued. "Shoutout to all your fans! I know why they adore you, it's cuz you're the best! (and you're a weirdo like me)," Gaga concluded. Gaga and Driver are set to appear as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, in the highly anticipated upcoming film 'House of Gucci'.'House of Gucci' is based on the popular book 'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed' by Sara Gay Forden.

The upcoming movie follows the story of Maurizio Gucci (Adam), the head of the Gucci fashion house, and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) and the aftermath of his death after Patrizia hired a hitman to kill him in 1995. Maurizio and Patrizia married in 1973 and in May 1985, the businessman left his wife for a younger woman after 12 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 1991. In 1995, Maurizio was shot and killed by a hitman Patrizia hired on the steps outside his office in Milan.

Patrizia was convicted of arranging her husband's murder in 1998 and sentenced to 29 years in prison. Their daughters, Alessandra and Allegra, asked that her conviction be overturned, claiming her brain tumour had affected her ability to reason. The two were successful and in 2000 an appeals court in Italy reduced Patrizia's sentence to 26 years. She was released in October 2016 after serving 18 years in prison due to good behaviour.

The upcoming film is helmed by Ridley Scott and also stars Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, and Jeremy Irons. Written by Roberto Bentivegna, the film went on floors in Rome last month. 'House of Gucci' is set to release on the big screens on November 24, 2021.

