Lakhs of Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Karnataka, Bengaluru Police Commissioner

Bengaluru (Karnaktaka) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Thursday said that had received information from illegal Bangladeshi immigrants expelled from the state that there were lakhs of such persons in Karnakata."61 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were deported from Bengaluru. They told our people that we are only expelling 61 of them and they are in lakhs in Karnataka. They are working in construction sites, garbage collection," Rao told reporters here.The Commissioner said that immigrants told officials that they came to Bengaluru because the city is an economic hub.Asked about further action against Bangladeshi immigrants, Rao said: "I don't have any such thing before me. We should have a mechanism to deal with it. What has happened over the years you can't undo it on a single day because it will lead to unnecessary chaos. These things are guided by policy and planning." (ANI)

