As Lata Mangeshkar passed away today, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to Instagram and recalled the legendary singer's close relationship with his family. Sharing pictures of Lata Mangeshkar with his father and grandfather, Neil wrote, "Cannot even begin to tell you what my family feels at this moment.We are devastated. For my father, music began with her and ended with her. He is inconsolable. Lata didi was the goddess that my father and all of us worshipped." RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Beyond the Borders, Diplomatic Circles Mourn the Demise of the ‘Nightingale of India’.

He also revealed that it was Lata Mangeshkar who named him Neil."Saakshat Saraswati. 4 generations of the Mukesh family simply love her. 3 have not only worked with her but owe our identities to her, don't forget she named me. Lata Mangeshkar Dies At 92: PM Narendra Modi To Leave For Mumbai Shortly To Pay Last Respects To Veteran Singer.

She is one with God. We will love you forever," Neil added. Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday at the age of 92.

