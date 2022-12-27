Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) One new COVID-19 case has been reported in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,47,394, a health official said on Tuesday.

The new case was recorded on Monday, he said.

There are currently 11 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

No death was reported on Monday at the fatality toll remained unchanged at 11,967. The recovery count has reached 7,36,180, the official said.

