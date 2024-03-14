Jaipur, Mar 14 (PTI) Police foiled an illegal weapons and drugs sale in Barmer district and eleven persons, including two minors, were held for allegedly possessing four pistols, live cartridges and 37 grams of illegal drugs, police said Thursday.

Police received a tip-off that some youth in Baldev Nagar are planning to sell illegal weapons and drugs in large quantities, Barmer SP Narendra Singh Meena said.

Also Read | Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Witnessing Average Footfall of 1 to 1.5 Lakh Pilgrims Daily, Says Temple Trust.

In a joint action by different police teams, a rented room in a house on Bhurtia Road, Baldev Nagar was raided, meena said. Pistols, cartridges and drugs were recovered from the accused, he said.

Further investigation is being done by registering a case under NDPS and Arms Act in the matter, the SP said.

Also Read | Who Is Nayab Saini? All You Need To Know About BJP Leader Set To Be New Haryana CM.

Ameda Ram, Ganpat Bishnoi, Virendra Jat, Deraram Jat, Bhuvanesh Jat, Bhavendra Jat, Mularam Jat, Mahesh Kumar Jat and Prem Prakash Jat were arrested in the raid. Two minors were also detained in the raid.

One of the accused -- Deraram from Balotra -- has six cases of robbery, assault and Arms Act registered against him in Madhya Pradesh, police said. After coming out on bail in February, he again got involved in illegal activities, they said.

A case of theft has been registered against accused Virendra Kumar at Balotra police station, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)