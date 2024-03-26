Ludhiana, Mar 26 (PTI) The Punjab excise department on Tuesday seized 143 boxes of illicit liquor here, officials said.

Assistant Excise Commissioner (Ludhiana East Range) Dr Shivani Gupta said these boxes were recovered by a joint team of the excise department and police in Sherpur Kalan village.

An FIR has been registered in this case at the Moti Nagar police station, Gupta said.

In another incident, the teams seized 186 bottles of country-made liquor during checking at a check post, she said.

Gupta emphasised that the drive to stop smuggling of illicit liquor in the state would be further intensified.

