Chandigarh, Nov 6 (PTI) Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Sunday said 144 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been purchased so far in the Kharif marketing season.

A total payment of Rs 25,424.86 crore has been released directly into the bank accounts of 6.50 lakh farmers till Saturday, as per a government statement.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to purchase every single grain produced by farmers.

