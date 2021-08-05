Deoghar, Aug 5 (PTI) Fifteen cybercriminals were arrested in Deoghar district of Jharkhand on Thursday and 27 mobile sets were recovered from them, senior police officers said here.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raids at various locations and arrested the cybercriminals, Deoghar Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Mangal Singh Jamuda and Cyber DSP Neha Bala told a press conference.

A total of 27 mobile sets, 36 SIM cards, 15 ATM cards, four chequebooks, four passbooks, and a laptop were recovered from their possession, they said.

