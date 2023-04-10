Thane, Apr 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in the electric meter room of a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, a civic official said.

No person was injured, he said, adding that 17 electric meters were destroyed in the fire.

The blaze erupted at around midnight in the electric meter room located on the ground floor of a four-storey building at Hansnagar in Khopat area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

The occupants of the building rushed out to safety, he said.

After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and put out the blaze by 1 am, the official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he said.

