Prayagraj, Jun 13 (PTI) Eighteen pilgrims were injured on Friday morning when their pickup vehicle overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj , officials said.

The accident occurred near the ODI Fort crossing in Daraganj area while the pilgrims were en route from Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh to take a holy dip in the Ganga at the Sangam area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhishek Bharti said police received information that a pickup vehicle with 22 pilgrims overturned around two kilometres from the Sangam.

He said that 17 of the pilgrims sustained minor injuries, while one was seriously injured and has been admitted to the intensive care unit at the SRN Hospital.

